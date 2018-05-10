Suits: 3 DC employees fraudulently sent children to schools

Lawsuits filed by an attorney general's office claim several people, including three who worked for the Washington, D.C. government, enrolled children into city public schools while living in Maryland.
The Washington Post reports the complaints seek over $800,000 and were filed Tuesday.
The lawsuit says Metropolitan police employees Akila Johnson and Stephen Davis reside in Prince George's County but sent their two children to city public charter schools for years without paying tuition.
Johnson has two other children. She also has permanent legal custody of three other children who went to city public charter schools.
Attorneys claim physical education teacher Duriel Cobb and his ex-wife, Talaya Cobb, sent their two sons to the school where Duriel was employed.
The newspaper couldn't immediately reach Johnson, Davis and the Cobbs for comment.
