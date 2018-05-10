California governor signs order to reduce wildfire danger

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, a motorist on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire on record in California, leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif. On Thursday, May 10, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order that aims to reduce the dangers of wildfires following some of the deadliest and most destructive blazes in state history. The order calls for accelerating forest management procedures such as cutting back dense stands of trees, setting controlled fires to burn out thick brush and reforesting damaged areas. Noah Berger, File AP Photo