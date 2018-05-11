Facing anti-Washington winds, Senate Democrats point to home

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., listens to Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Feeling no relief from anti-incumbent Republican primaries, Democratic senators in GOP-leaning states are racing to convince voters they’re free of Washington’s stigma. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo