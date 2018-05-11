Minot close to allowing deer management bow hunting

Minot's City Council has taken the first step toward allowing bow hunting in city limits to manage the urban deer population.
The Minot Daily News reports the council has given initial approval to an ordinance creating a wildlife management program administered by city police in cooperation with the state Game and Fish Department.
The program would allow for the police department to issue 20 deer management permits to qualifying archers. The season would run roughly from September through January, with various restrictions.
This week's council vote was 6-1, with Mayor Chuck Barney continuing to vote against in-city hunting as he has when the matter has previously been discussed. The ordinance will require a second reading before passage.
