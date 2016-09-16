Whiskey fan and actor Bill Murray in Bardstown for Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Some fans of Kentucky bourbon had a very “Lost in Translation” moment Thursday night: Actor Bill Murray was in Bardstown at the Whiskey Pig dinner, where he joined the band for a song.
Murray sang the pop song “Brandy,” but the night was all about bourbon, as in the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which is going on through Sunday.
Murray famously starred in the 2003 movie as an actor hired for commercials for a Japanese whiskey company, with the catchphrase, “Make it Suntory time.”
Ironically, today Suntory owns bourbon maker Jim Beam, which is right up the road from Bardstown. But Murray was at the Harrison-Smith House for a $190-a-person dinner featuring the bourbons of Willett and the food of Husk & McCrady’s chef Sean Brock and chefs Newman Miller and Joshua Smouse of Harrison-Smith House.
“I think he knows Sean Brock pretty well, ... so he tagged along,” said Adam Johnson, director of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. “This was not an official thing. He was just hanging out, that was the sense I got, that he was there for the bourbon and the food.”
Fans of both Murray and bourbon predictably freaked out:
