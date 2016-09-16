Kentucky’s high-speed internet project should be done by mid-2019, Bevin says

Construction of a high-speed internet network should be done statewide by mid-2019, providing a major boost to economic opportunity, Gov. Matt Bevin estimated Friday.
The project, called KentuckyWired, will install 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cable around Kentucky, with an access point in each county.
Officials said high-speed internet connectivity is critical in the digital age.
Kentucky’s new network will create opportunities in business, health care, education and other fields that don’t now exist because of uneven access around the state, supporters said.
“Connectivity is becoming everything,” Bevin said at a news conference in the Rotunda of the state Capitol building. “This will make a profound difference.”
The network will provide what is called middle mile service — the link between larger broadband networks and local communities.
Local internet providers would still have to extend the service throughout communities.
The project was first announced last year in the administration of former Gov. Steve Beshear, with a plan to build it first in Eastern Kentucky.
The initial estimate was that it would be done in the region by earlier this year.
That timetable was pushed back as Bevin’s administration reviewed the plan and made changes, including an effort to bring in partners such as local telecommunications companies. The administration also looked for ways to save money to make up for a funding gap.
However, Bevin said he is fully committed to building the network statewide.
Officials said they have cut costs through measures such as eliminating work that would have duplicated what some local telecom companies have done.
