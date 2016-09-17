Two women thrown out of SUV during crash in Clay County, one dies

A woman died and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Clay County early Saturday.
The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. in the Hima area of Clay County when the driver of an SUV lost control and the vehicle hit a culvert and flipped, Clay County Coroner Danny Finley said.
Both occupants of the vehicle were thrown out, he said.
One woman was taken by helicopter to a hospital.
The other, Jessica B. Slover, 33, was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Finley said.
Kentucky State Police said Saturday that they were not releasing any information about the collision.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments