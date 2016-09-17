Man holding knife to woman’s throat is killed; two officers on paid leave

Two Owensboro police officers were placed on paid leave after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man just before midnight Friday.
According to Kentucky State Police, Lucas Anderson, 29, was killed.
KSP said Owensboro police responded to a domestic assault call on Delray Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found Anderson holding a knife to the throat of a woman. According to state police, officers tried to negotiate with the man, who ultimately threw the victim to the ground and charged the officers.
Both officers filed multiple times, according to the state police report.
Anderson died at the scene. The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Owensboro Health for cuts to her head and neck.
Owensboro officers Mike Matthews, 51, and Gary Mattingly, 43, were placed on leave. Matthews has been with the police department since 2009; Mattingly since 2002.
