Tow-truck driver dies after being hit by SUV on Mountain Parkway

A tow-truck driver died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle about 10 p.m. Monday, said Powell County Sheriff Danny Rogers.
Mark Banks, 48, of Stanton was pronounced dead at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, said Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart.
Banks was struck on the westbound side of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Powell County, at the 19-mile marker between Stanton and Clay City, Rogers said.
Banks was securing a vehicle onto a rollback tow truck when he was struck by an oncoming Dodge Durango. The Durango also struck the tow truck, Rogers said.
“He had his reflective vest on to make him visible,” Gayheart said.
Rogers said the driver of the Durango was a woman who had suffered a heart attack earlier this year. No charges have been brought against her.
“It’s still under investigation. We’re still looking into,” Rogers said. He said the woman was apparently treated at an area hospital but he didn’t know which one.
Banks was “a really good individual,” Rogers said. “He would do a lot of things for people and not charge them. He would unlock their cars and not charge them, and even tow their vehicles and not charge them. He was good in donating his time, and he’ll really be missed here.”
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
