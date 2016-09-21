State police investigate death of man who fell from barn roof

Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man who apparently fell from a barn roof in Anderson County.
The body of Richard K. Laffey, 65, of Sheridan, Ill., was found on his property on Aaron Barnett Road west of Lawrenceburg, according to state police.
It appeared that Laffey was working on the roof of the barn he was building and fell to the ground. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but state police said no foul play is suspected.
Kentucky State Police were assisted by the Anderson County coroner’s office.
