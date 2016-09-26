'Harry Potter' actress, activist visits Kentucky

Actress and activist Emma Watson was in Kentucky last week visiting the bell hooks Institute at Berea College.
Watson spent her time in Kentucky “with bell and her students, discussing feminism and learning about the history and diversity of beautiful Kentucky,” according to Watson’s Facebook post. Watson and hooks have worked together before to promote dialogue about feminism and gender equality.
In February, the two had a discussion published in Paper Magazine with topics ranging from Watson’s HeForShe campain to her book club, Our Shared Shelf. bell hooks doesn’t use capitalized letters in her name.
Watson, a UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, gave a speech last week in New York City calling for gender equality. The speech last Tuesday addressed the UN General Assembly and hit on issues including campus safety and sexual assault.
