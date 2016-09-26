State

September 26, 2016 3:04 PM

Hardin county crash involving motorcycle kills man, injures woman

By Morgan Eads

A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 65 in Hardin County killed a man and injured a woman.

David Aldrich, 53, and Kimberly Aldrich, 50, both of Crawfordsville, Ind., were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle near Upton about 12:40 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred, according to Kentucky State Police. David Aldrich died at the scene of the crash and Kimberly Aldrich was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The motorcycle struck the rear left side of a tractor-trailer being driven by Timothy Sheehan, 52, of Camilla, Ga., according to state police. It is unclear how the collision occurred.

When the motorcycle struck the tractor-trailer, the two were thrown from the motorcycle, according to state police. Sheehan was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by state police.

