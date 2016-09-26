Video shows masked inmate as he allegedly threatened judge

A man charged in the slayings of two teen boys has been accused of threatening a Jefferson County judge and her family, multiple media reported.
Brice Rhodes allegedly threatened District Court Judge Amber Wolfe in a Sept. 23 court hearing, according to the reports.
Courtroom video shows Rhodes wearing a mask and restrained in a chair. The mask was used to prevent him from spitting on people as he also has been accused of doing. He exchanged words with the judge. WDRB reported Rhodes said, “Don't you think I'm gonna (expletive) find out where you live at?” and “You got family. I’ll be out.”
Rhodes is charged in three May homicides, the 16-year-old and 14-year-old brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway, and Christopher Jones. According to police, Rhodes killed the brothers because he thought they would talk to police about Jones’ slaying. The bodies of Gordon and Ordway were burned.
Comments