Teen driver dies of injuries sustained in Russell County SUV crash

A 19-year-old died Tuesday of injuries sustained Monday in a crash in Russell County.
Logan Hudson of Russell Springs was driving a 2001 Ford SUV that was hit by an 2002 Nissan SUV on Ky. 379 two miles south of Russell Springs at 7:54 a.m. Monday, state police said.
The driver of the Nissan, Wesley Flatt, 25, of Russell Springs, was southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line, first colliding with a northbound 2011 Kia SUV driven by Donna Antle, 65, of Jamestown.
Antle’s vehicle went off the road and overturned, while Flatt’s vehicle continued southbound and hit Hudson’s vehicle, according to state police.
Flatt’s SUV stopped after hitting a fence post.
State police said Hudson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.
Wilson Funeral Home in Russell Springs is in charge of arrangements, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Flatt, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Antle, who was wearing one, were both taken to Russell County Hospital, where they were later released.
