Johnson County man honored for effort to save grandmother during flood

A Johnson County man who died trying to save his grandmother from a devastating flood has received an award for heroism.
Kevin Scott Johnson was awarded a Carnegie Medal, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Wednesday.
The award recognizes civilians in the U.S. and Canada who risk their lives “to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” according to the Pittsburgh-based commission.
Johnson, 34, tried to save his grandmother, 74-year-old Willa Mae Pennington, when torrential rains funneled a wall of water into the valley along Big Mudlick Creek in Johnson County in July 2015.
The flood destroyed 60 homes and damages scores of others, lifting mobile homes on the tide and splintering them against trees and the bank of the creek.
Pennington, who had health problems, was in her mobile home with the water rose rapidly around it.
Johnson pushed through chest-deep water and got inside Pennington’s trailer just as the water swept it away. He jumped into the muddy current holding her, and 12-year-old Logan Bowling, who had been in the mobile home with Pennington, followed them, according to an account from the Carnegie commission.
The three clung to a tree until a piece of a wooden porch floated by. Johnson put his grandmother on it and Logan got on as well, while Johnson remained in the water.
The flood swept all three of them downstream. Logan later told members of Johnson’s family that he climbed a pile of debris to get into the top of a tree, where rescuers found him.
Pennington and Johnson both died.
In addition to Johnson and Pennington, the flood killed Richard Blair, 22, and Herman Eddie May Sr., 56. Blair was disabled and could not get out of his mobile home as water washed it away. May was swept away after he got out of his sport-utility vehicle as the water rose around it, police said.
Wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie Steel started the hero fund in 1904 after being inspired by the stories of two men who died trying to help others in a Pennsylvania coal-mine blast.
Johnson was among 25 people honored Tuesday. A total of 9,893 people have received the medal since 1904, out of more than 88,000 nominated. The award includes a financial grant. The commission did not release the amount Johnson’s survivors will receive.
The fund has paid a total of $38.5 million since 1904 in grants, scholarships, death benefits or continuing assistance, according to a news release.
