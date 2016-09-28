Johnson County man honored for effort to save grandmother during flood

Friend remembers Mark Sawaf as 'real fun person'

Will high-speed internet save Eastern Kentucky?

Andy Beshear on UK's lawsuit against student newspaper

Chalk artist recreates 151 Pokémon on EKU's campus

Mother Teresa's legacy: Eastern Kentucky convent carries on her work

Mother Teresa's 1982 visit to Eastern Kentucky

Video clip from 'Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage'

2:02