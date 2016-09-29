Woman dies after Knott County crash

A woman who was involved in a Monday evening crash in Knott County died Tuesday at Pikeville Medical Center.
Violet Ritchie, 41, of Fisty was driving west on Ky. 80 about 6:30 p.m. Monday when her pickup truck collided with a westbound Ford Ranger near Emmalena, according to Kentucky State Police. During the collision, Ritchie’s truck slid and overturned onto Montgomery Creek Road. Ritchie was ejected.
Ritchie was taken to Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital before being flown to Pikeville Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, according to state police. A person riding with Ritchie refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.
The driver and passengers in the Ford Ranger were uninjured, according to state police.
Toxicology results for the drivers of both vehicles are pending, but no charges have been filed in the crash, according to state police. The investigation remains open.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments