Two children killed in Knott County house fire

Two children died in a house fire in Knott County early Friday morning.
The fire occurred about 5 a.m. Friday off Ky. 550 in the Lackey community, according to Knott County Coroner Jeff Blair. The two killed are thought to be little boys, though their names and ages have not been released pending official identification.
Two adults and one child were able to escape the fire, Blair said. The adults were the mother and stepfather of the family.
Kentucky State Police arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Blair said. They are looking at electrical issues as a possible cause.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
