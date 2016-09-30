Jim Justice company agrees to pay $900K fine, spend $5M on pollution control

A coal company owned by West Virginia billionaire Jim Justice has agreed to pay a $900,000 fine for environmental violations and improve pollution controls at mines in Kentucky and three other states at an estimated cost of $5 million.
The U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced the settlement with Southern Coal Corporation Friday.
In the complaint underlying the settlement, regulators alleged that Southern Coal’s mines and coal-processing plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama and West Virginia committed numerous environmental violations in a five-year period.
The violations included letting water run off mines and into streams, creating high levels of pollutants such as iron, manganese and suspended solids; failing to conduct water sampling; and failing to provide required information to regulators.
The settlement covered Southern Coal and 26 affiliated companies.
The Justice companies with pollution discharge permits in Kentucky listed in the complaint are A&G Coal; Four Star Resources; Infinity Energy; Kentucky Fuel Corporation; Sequoia Energy; and Virginia Fuel.
The settlement requires Southern Coal to improve pollution controls at mines in Kentucky and other states.
That work will cost an estimated $5 million, EPA said in a news release.
Of the $900,000 fine, EPA will receive half and Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama will divide half, with each state getting $112,500.
The settlement comes just more than six weeks before voters in West Virginia decide whether Justice should be their new governor.
