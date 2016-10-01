Harlan County man dies in motorcycle crash

A man died after a motorcycle crash in Harlan County on Friday night.
Harvey Johnson, 59, of Dayhoit, was riding a 2002 Honda motorcycle westbound on Ky. 3152 in Dayhoit when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to Kentucky State Police.
The motorcycle went into the eastbound lane and dropped off the road. State police said Johnson lost control on some loose gravel, and the motorcycle skidded for several feet before hitting a utility pole at 8:12 p.m.
Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown into the pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
