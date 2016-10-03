Twin 4-year-old boys killed in Knott County house fire are identified

The 4-year-old twin boys killed in a Knott County house fire early Friday morning have been identified.
Marcus Caden Alexander Waddles and Jonathan Braxton Gage Waddles died in the fire that occurred about 5 a.m. Friday off Ky. 550 in the Lackey community, Knott County Coroner Jeff Blair said.
The boys’ mother and stepfather, and one child were able to escape, Blair said.
Kentucky State Police arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Blair said. They are looking at possibly electrical problems.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
