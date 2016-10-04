Man insists he wasn’t driving when truck smashed into house; deputies charge him with 3rd DUI

A Clay County man was arrested and charged early Tuesday with driving under the influence after his truck struck a home that sat 100 feet from the road.
Israel Miller, 43, of Manchester was driving east on Tom Cat Trail near London about 12:28 a.m. Tuesday when his white Ford F-150 left the road, went over an embankment and struck the house, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The truck missed hitting the two people inside by about 3 feet.
Miller was sitting on the front porch of the house when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. He told the deputies he wasn’t the one driving and that he was asleep when the crash occurred.
Witnesses told deputies that Miller was in the driver’s seat after the crash and was seen exiting the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies determined Miller was driving and that he was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Miller is also accused of trying to hide a set of scales and methamphetamine before deputies arrived.
At the time of the crash, Miller was listed as absconding from parole after convictions of flagrant non support and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections website.
Miller was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, two counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. It is Miller’s third driving under the influence charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
