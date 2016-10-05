Perryville votes in favor of legalizing alcohol sales

Perryville voters decided Tuesday in favor of legalizing alcohol sales in the city. The “yes” votes won out by just seven votes.
There were 118 votes in favor of the alcohol legalization and 111 votes against, according to the Boyle County Clerk’s Office.
There are 566 registered voters in Perryville, according to the county clerk’s office. The turnout for Tuesday’s vote was slightly more than 40 percent, with 229 total voters.
The vote will allow package sales but no bars, said Mike Lankford, a Perryville resident who led an effort to collect signatures for a petition drive.
The other two incorporated cities in Boyle County, Danville and Junction City, allow alcohol sales. Unincorporated areas of the county remain dry.
Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control will start accepting applications for alcohol sales 60 days after election results are certified.
