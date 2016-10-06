Madison County teen reports creepy encounter; residents warned

Madison County residents are being warned to beware after a suspicious encounter Wednesday in the Heron Landing subdivision near Richmond.
A 17-year-old girl reported about 11 a.m. that she had been approached by a man in his 60s, according to Kentucky State Police. The man reportedly got out of his car, opened the rear driver’s side door and then said he wasn’t there to harm the girl and that she shouldn’t be afraid.
The girl moved away from the man, but he continued walking toward her saying, “I’m not going to hurt you,” according to state police. She ran, and the man returned to his car and drove away.
The man is described as 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds. He was white, with salt-and-pepper hair, and was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue collared shirt, brown shoes and wire-framed glasses. He was driving a small, dull-red four-door car, possibly a Nissan Sentra.
Heron Landing is east of Richmond off Speedwell Road.
State police encouraged residents to find a safe, populated area or contact police if they fear that their safety is being threatened.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call state police at 859-623-2404.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments