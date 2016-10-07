What if your bathtub water looked like this?

Chalk artist and Eastern Kentucky University student Wylie Caudill worked through the Labor Day weekend to recreate all 151 original Pokémon. Each Pokémon took 10 to 25 minutes to draw and Caudill spent about 12 hours each day to finish the project.
In the years since 1982, when Mother Teresa established her order’s first rural convent at Jenkins in Eastern Kentucky, the Missionaries of Charity have carried on her work of serving the poor, the sick and the aging in the mountain community. Mother Teresa is to be canonized as a saint in the Catholic Church Sunday.
"Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage" will debut Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at downtown Frankfort's Grand Theatre. Caudill was an Eastern Kentucky lawyer, activist, orator and writer. His 1963 book "Night Comes to the Cumberlands" drew national attention to the plunderous activities of the coal industry in Central Appalachia and the devastation it left.
While trying to set fire to the back of a Kentucky barber shop, a man lit himself on fire, Madisonville police said as the department looks for the suspect. A woman broke the door to the business before the man started the fire, according to police.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, North Carolina improved the most, and Louisiana is ranked dead last in the 2015 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation. (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)