State

October 7, 2016 8:10 AM

Woman says she was threatened by rifle-wielding clown in Frankfort

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A woman in Frankfort was threatened by an armed clown in Frankfort early Tuesday morning, LEX 18 reports.

Charmaine Hensley was driving on Devil’s Hollow Road about 4:30 a.m. when she saw a man wearing a white clown mask and a black and white clown suit, she told LEX 18. The clown jumped from the woods and pointed a rifle at her.

Criminal activity involving people dressed as clowns has been reported across Kentucky in recent weeks, including one incident where a man in Bardstown fired an AR-15 to scare off someone he thought was dressed as a clown. The person was actually a woman who was out walking her dog.

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Families of drug addicts sharing 'horrific experience' to raise awareness

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos