Woman says she was threatened by rifle-wielding clown in Frankfort

A woman in Frankfort was threatened by an armed clown in Frankfort early Tuesday morning, LEX 18 reports.
Charmaine Hensley was driving on Devil’s Hollow Road about 4:30 a.m. when she saw a man wearing a white clown mask and a black and white clown suit, she told LEX 18. The clown jumped from the woods and pointed a rifle at her.
Criminal activity involving people dressed as clowns has been reported across Kentucky in recent weeks, including one incident where a man in Bardstown fired an AR-15 to scare off someone he thought was dressed as a clown. The person was actually a woman who was out walking her dog.
Comments