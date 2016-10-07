Man throwing rocks at cars near Kentucky River bridge on U.S. 27

A man throwing softball-size rocks at passing motorists in Jessamine County has damaged several vehicles and caused one tractor-trailer to lose control this week, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.
All of the eight reported incidents have occurred late at night on northbound U.S. 27 just north of the Kentucky River bridge entering Jessamine County from Garrard County, Chief Deputy Allen Peel said. The thrown rocks have cracked windshields and startled drivers.
One of the rocks went through the windshield of a tractor-trailer Thursday night and caused the driver to lose control, Peel said. The driver was able to regain control of the vehicle before crashing.
“When you have vehicles traveling 55 miles per hour on a major highway and then all of a sudden out of nowhere they’re startled by a rock hitting their windshield, they can lose control, lose their concentration, it’s so dangerous,” Peel said.
Another of the damaged vehicles, a Jeep Cherokee, had been left on the side of U.S. 27 with a flat tire on Tuesday, Peel said. When the owner returned to get the vehicle on Thursday they found the windows had been smashed out with rocks.
Of the incidents involving moving vehicles, three were reported overnight Wednesday and four occurred Thursday night, Peel said.
From the reports, it seems the man has been standing in a dip to the right of the highway just where the bridge ends and the road begins, Peel said. He’s been described as wearing all white and has been below road level when he threw the rocks.
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the area and asks that people be alert when driving near the bridge, Peel said.
“We have some leads,” Peel said. “We just need some more info.”
Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
