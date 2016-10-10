Amber Alert for missing Florida 4-year-old expanded to include Kentucky, Tennessee

An Amber Alert was issued in Kentucky Monday morning after a possible sighting in Tennessee of a missing 4-year-old girl and the man accused of taking her.
Rebecca Lewis, of Lakeland, Fla., is about 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair, according to the alert. She was last seen in Caryville, Tenn. She was wearing a pink dress.
It is believed that Rebecca is with West Wild Hogs, 31, who is not related to the girl. He is thought to be driving a silver 2012 Nissan Versa with a magnetic animal rescue paw on the driver’s side of the trunk, according to the alert. The Alabama handicap license plate on the vehicle is 4JL26.
Hogs is 5-foot-8 with red hair and blue-green eyes, according to the alert. He has an “L” shaped scar on the left side of his head, and tattoos of a blue cross and a Chinese symbol, both in unknown locations. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Rebecca was kidnapped from her home in Polk County, Fla., Saturday morning, the Orlando Sentinel reports. She was later spotted with Hogs, who legally changed his name from Matthew Clark Pybus.
Pybus is an old family friend who hasn’t seen Rebecca in years, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or 911.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
