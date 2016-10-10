One man killed in Breathitt County crash

One man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Breathitt County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release issued Monday.
Jimmy Neace, 58, of Lost Creek was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier on KY 1278 when he pulled on to KY 15 into the path of a 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by Aaron Roark, according to the news release.
Neace was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roark and a passenger, Devin Beach, were taken to the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.
The wreck happened in the Watts community. State police received the report of the crash at 10:27 a.m. Friday.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments