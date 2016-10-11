Louisville high school trying to get NFL player to donate cleats inspired by Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali’s alma mater in Louisville is trying to convince an NFL star to let it give a home to his pair of cleats with decorations inspired by the boxing legend.
Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown posted pictures of the cleats on Twitter last Friday, and the Louisville Central High School Athletics account quickly responded.
“Louisville Central HS (Ali's Alma Mater) would love to display these in the trophy case after the game,” the account tweeted.
Brown wore the cleats for a few plays during a game Sunday against the New York Jets before the NFL threatened him to disqualify him if he didn’t change, according to a CBS report.
The school's athletic director, Ryan Bringhurst, messaged Brown saying “Hey, those would look great in our trophy case,” according to a WDRB report. The school has not yet heard anything back from Brown.
