Ken Bone Halloween costume? Kentucky Goodwill offers a combo

Goodwill stores in Kentucky are letting folks know that they have all the necessary components for a timely Halloween costume: presidential debate sensation Ken Bone.
The tweet said people can stop by their local Goodwill to pick up the requisite apparel to help them channel the St. Louis native.
“Red sweater. White tie. Khaki pants. Stop by Goodwill to become a hero (read: #KenBone) for Halloween,” said the tweet, which was sent out Tuesday morning.
Bone grabbed the attention of debate viewers across the country Sunday when he stood and asked the candidates about energy policy. Viewers hit social media to praise the man for everything from his outfit, name and demeanor to the disposable camera he whipped out at the end of the debate to capture the moment.
Red sweater. White tie. Khaki pants. Stop by Goodwill to become a hero (read: #KenBone) for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/XaM46Ek1vX— Goodwill KY (@GoodwillKY) October 11, 2016
No biggie, just our man Ken Bone snapping some pics on his disposable camera, living his best life https://t.co/R1wtQepSvS— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 10, 2016
