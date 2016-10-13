State

October 13, 2016 8:26 AM

Man shot, killed after pointing gun at trooper, Kentucky State Police say

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in Rowan County after he pointed a gun at an officer, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers were at a house on Old Hilda Road with an arrest warrant for Matthew Brewer, 22, of Morehead when Brewer ran into the house, according to police.

While he was trying to flee, Brewer pointed a gun at trooper Michael Armstrong, according to police. Brewer was then fatally shot.

The shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330

