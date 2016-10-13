Three killed in head-on collision on U.S. 119 in Bell County

Three people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Bell County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Bobby Miller, 51, of Loyall was driving south on U.S. 119 when his 2008 Toyota Rav4 crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Camry, according to state police.
The crash killed the driver of the Camry, William Hampton, 51, of Calvin; his wife, Dena Hampton, 53; and Miller. All three died at the scene.
The wreck happened about 5:15 p.m. at Calvin.
Another driver attempting to avoid the wreck ran off the road and hit a guardrail but was not hurt.
