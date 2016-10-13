Magistrate indicted, accused of spreading county gravel on private driveways

A Knox County magistrate had county workers illegally spread gravel on private driveways, a federal grand jury has charged.
The grand jury indicted Magistrate Jerry “Rabbit” Cox on one count of misapplying public property. The indictment alleges that Cox had more than $5,000 worth of gravel and culverts installed on private property.
That figure also counted the value of labor by county employees.
In addition to putting down gravel, Cox directed county workers to install drainage culverts on private property, and Cox used his own pickup truck to deliver gravel from the county stockpile to private driveways, according to the indictment.
The period covered in the indictment was June 2013 to June 2014.
The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The grand jury indicted Cox on Wednesday. He is to be arraigned Oct. 26.
