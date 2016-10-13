State

October 13, 2016 9:53 AM

Man found shot to death in an alley. Suspect arrested six hours later — in same alley.

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A Burkesville man was charged with murder early Thursday morning in Cumberland County, hours after another Burkesville man was found shot dead in a car.

Michael Taylor, 38, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in his vehicle near Veterans Alley, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators found that Daniel A. Blair, 60, of Burkesville had been a passenger with Taylor earlier in the night, according to state police. Blair was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Thursday at a house on Veterans Alley. In addition to murder, he was charged with tampering with evidence.

Blair is being held in the Adair County jail.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Georgetown's first Pride Festival brings community together

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos