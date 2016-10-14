State Labor Cabinet opens investigation into Montaplast accident

The state Labor Cabinet opened an investigation Friday into a crane accident in which two employees at a Frankfort plant were injured.
On Thursday night, two production employees of Montaplast of North America were involved in an injury accident involving an overhead crane, the company said in a press release.
One employee sustained a head injury and was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington where she underwent emergency surgery. The company did not identify her and the press release said “her condition is presently unknown.”
The second employee sustained a shoulder injury, was treated at a local medical facility and was released, the company said.
Jarrad Hensley, a spokesman for the state Labor Cabinet, confirmed that an investigation was opened, but wrote in an email that “we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations,” according to cabinet policy.
“Montaplast and its employees offer their thoughts and prayers for the injured employees and their families,” the release said.
Montaplast is an automotive supplier of exterior trim parts, center caps, cloth molded interior trim parts, and air intake manifolds, according to the Kentucky Directory of Manufacturers. In 2015, it employed 760 people, the directory said.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments