State

October 16, 2016 7:44 PM

Perry County crash kills three

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

Three men were killed in Perry County on Saturday when a car and a pickup truck collided, state police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Police said Christopher Hill, 44, of Hazard was driving north on Ky. 7 in a 2008 Mustang when he collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Sams, 68, of Wooton.

Hill and Sams died at the scene.

A passenger in the Sams’ truck, 61-year-old Harold Halcomb, of Hazard, was taken by helicopter to the Pikeville Medical Center, but died there, state police said.

No one in either vehicle was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cornettsville.

Medical examiners will conduct tests on both drivers to see if drugs or alcohol were involved. That is standard procedure, police said.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Georgetown's first Pride Festival brings community together

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos