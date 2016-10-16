Perry County crash kills three

Three men were killed in Perry County on Saturday when a car and a pickup truck collided, state police said in a news release issued Sunday.
Police said Christopher Hill, 44, of Hazard was driving north on Ky. 7 in a 2008 Mustang when he collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Sams, 68, of Wooton.
Hill and Sams died at the scene.
A passenger in the Sams’ truck, 61-year-old Harold Halcomb, of Hazard, was taken by helicopter to the Pikeville Medical Center, but died there, state police said.
No one in either vehicle was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cornettsville.
Medical examiners will conduct tests on both drivers to see if drugs or alcohol were involved. That is standard procedure, police said.
