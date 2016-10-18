Business owner admits bribing Paintsville mayor

A Paintsville business owner has admitted bribing Mayor Robert Porter to get work for his companies.
Eulas Crace pleaded guilty to one charge of bribing a public official during a hearing Monday in federal court. He could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined up to $250,000.
Crace owns a construction company and a wrecker service. Between 2011 and 2013, he had his son, Chet Crace, write checks to Porter’s wife, Bonnie, so that Porter would use his authority to give business to Crace, according to court documents.
Crace’s plea did not say how much he gave the Porters, but an indictment in the case said it was more than $18,000. The checks were disguised as loans, according to court documents.
Porter gave Crace city construction jobs and told city police to use Crace’s towing service unless drivers asked for a tow truck to be called from a different company.
In addition, Crace created a fictitious bill of more than $5,400 to the city for storage services in January 2013, and Porter presented it to the city council for payment, a grand jury charged.
Crace is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
He was indicted with Porter and Larry Herald, former head of the Paintsville utlities commission, who was charged with helping Porter avoid paying more than $7,000 in utility bills on properties he owned.
A federal jury convicted Porter of misappropriating city funds and taking bribes. The most serious charges have a top sentence of 10 years.
Porter plans to resign in November, but also will appeal his conviction.
Herald pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
