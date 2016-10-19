State

October 19, 2016 9:26 AM

Investigators ‘have no idea’ how man ended up on highway after I-64 truck crash

By Morgan Eads

An Arizona man was found dead after a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday night on Interstate 64 in Woodford County.

David Isaac Scott, 37, of Phoenix died of blunt-force trauma, according to Woodford County Coroner Ronald Owens. Scott was a passenger in the truck.

The tractor-trailer was traveling east about 9 p.m. Tuesday when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes and came to rest on an embankment. Scott was found outside the truck, Owens said.

“I have no idea how the passenger ended up on the highway,” Owens said.

The driver was uninjured, and the tractor-trailer had minimal damage, Owens said.

An autopsy in Frankfort was scheduled for Wednesday. The crash is being investigated by the Versailles Police Department.

