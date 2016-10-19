Man died in exchange of gunfire after police standoff

A man died in an exchange of gunfire with police after he shot a Paris officer whose bulletproof vest prevented serious injury, according to authorities.
Charles Stidham, 34, of Paris died at the scene in the 1900 block of Brent Street, according to Kentucky State Police.
About 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at that location to talk to Stidham, state police said. Officers entered the residence and Stidham shot an officer once in the abdomen area of his bullet-resistant vest.
The officers evacuated the house, established a perimeter and established communications with Stidham, state police said.
Stidham continued to fire his weapon through windows at officers before the final exchange of gunfire.
Police have not said why officers initially sought to speak to Stidham. State police accompanied Paris police to the house initially. Eventually, the Bourbon County sheriff’s office and Lexington police assisted at the site.
