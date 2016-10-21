Public forum will be held to discuss radioactive waste disposal

A public forum will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at Estill County High School to discuss the illegal disposal of fracking waste at the Blue Ridge Landfill near Irvine.
The forum was announced by Concerned Citizens of Estill County, a nonprofit group that formed earlier this year.
Representatives from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Energy and Environment Cabinet will discuss the status of their investigations, what has been learned so far, and the next steps. Cabinet members will also answer questions from the community.
Questions remain regarding the illegal dumping radioactive waste from hydraulic fracturing or fracking operations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania into the Estill County landfill.
The Radiation Health Branch regulates the disposal of low-level radioactive waste in Kentucky under a compact between Kentucky and Illinois. Under that agreement, it is a felony to knowingly import or dispose of low-level radioactive waste in Kentucky from any state other than Illinois.
The Energy and Environment Cabinet regulates the disposal of waste in Kentucky’s landfills. On March 8, the Cabinet issued a notice of violation to Advanced Disposal’s Blue Ridge Landfill for the disposal of radioactive fracking waste. The Cabinet has been in negotiations with the landfill since that time regarding the violations.
In December, the Kentucky Oil and Gas Workgroup is scheduled to present recommendations to the legislature regarding regulatory changes needed to address the disposal of radioactive waste in Kentucky’s landfills.
