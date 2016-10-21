Former Sen. Jim Bunning suffers stroke; family says he’s recovering

Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Kentucky, suffered a stroke on Tuesday and is in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Northern Kentucky, according to a tweet by his grandson, Patrick Towles, a former quarterback for the University of Kentucky.
Towles tweeted a statement from the Bunning family on Friday saying that Bunning, 84, had a stroke Tuesday at his home in Southgate.
October 21, 2016
“Jim’s wife Mary was with him as he was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital,” the statement said. “Thanks to the attention of the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth, he has been provided skilled care that is leading him on the road to recovery. Last night Dad was moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a transitional care unit.
“The Bunning Family wants to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have been treating Dad,” the statement continued. “We sincerely appreciate the thoughts and prayers of all who are concerned about our father’s health. However, so we can focus our efforts on Dad’s recovery, we ask the press to respect our family’s privacy at this time. We will let everyone know as his health continues to improve.”.
St. Elizabeth Hospital said they could not release a condition on Bunning to non-family members.
Bunning was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and then to the U.S. Senate in 1998, where he served until 2011. The former Major League Baseball pitcher, also is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Comments