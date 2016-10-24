UK students recover ancient remains found where burned house to be rebuilt

AUGUSTA – A mystery that began as a building project to replace a burned home has been shifted to ongoing work by archaeology experts at the University of Kentucky, an official said on Sunday.
Work is complete on exhuming at least six sets of skeletal remains from a construction site in the Ohio River town of Augusta.
UK and University of Cincinnati archaeology students worked on the site until it was declared cleared.
On Sept. 30, work on the construction of a basement for a home near downtown Augusta, along the edge of the railroad tracks, was stopped when contractors found human remains in the ground.
Over the last few days, intense work has been done at the site, with archaeologists carefully documenting and removing at least six and possibly the remains of a seventh bodies, within the footprint of the home site, said Bracken County Coroner John Parker.
“The entire process has been a very interesting experience,” Parker said. “A very positive experience… also in that the workers did what needed to be done in an expedient manner so the homeowner can get back to building their home.”
Now the work begins deciphering how long the remains may have been there and the significance to the history of a region noted for Native American activity, possibly going back thousands of years.
“They are definitely ancient skeletons,” Parker said. “I’d estimate 500 to 700 years old with one possibly 3,000 years old.”
Other materials were found with or near the remains, which further indicated the remains were Native American, as opposed to European in origin, Parker said.
Every layer and step was documented by the workers, Parker said.
Augusta has been the site of similar discoveries for decades and longer.
In the 1970’s an Augusta teen uncovered similar remains in his yard and used them as a science fair project, attracting the attention of the Smithsonian Institute.
In the mid-1840s, author Lewis Collins mentions a resident discussing the discovery of hundreds of skeletal remains at an Augusta home site, in his book “Historical Sketches of Kentucky”.
In 2015 the discovery of ancient remains at a potential new sewer treatment plant at Augusta resulted in the plant site being moved to Brooksville.
A patch of remains was also exhumed during the building of the Meldahl Hydroelectric plant near Foster, and buried in a “safe place”, under the guidance of Native American officials, county officials said.
According to Parker, the family can proceed with building their home, and the remains are in the care of University of Kentucky.
The fate of the remains has not been determined, but in the past, they have been reburied in sites where they are safe from unwanted attention, county officials said.
