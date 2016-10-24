State police release name of officer shot during fatal standoff in Paris

Kentucky State Police have released the name of the Paris police officer who was who was involved in a shooting last Tuesday.
Officer Abdullah Bholat, a five-year veteran of the department, was shot in the abdomen during an investigation at a house on Brent Street in Paris, according to state police. Bholat’s bulletproof vest prevented him from being seriously injured. He is on administrative leave because of department policy.
Officers went to the house that night to speak with Charles Stidham, 34, according to state police. Stidham shot at officers who entered the house, and one shot struck Bholat.
Officers then evacuated the house, established a perimeter and were able to communicate with Stidham, who continued to fire his weapon through the windows of the house, according to state police. Stidham died in an exchange of gunfire.
Police have not said why officers initially sought to speak to Stidham.
The case remains under investigation.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments