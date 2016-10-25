State

October 25, 2016 8:27 AM

Officials looking for missing girl in Garrard County

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Garrard County officials are looking for a girl who ran from home Monday night.

Juliet Jacobson, 15, was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday on Sylvan Way in the Nature’s Trace Subdivision, WKYT reports.

Juliet is described as being white with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 160 pounds, according to WKYT. She was last seen wearing a black University of Kentucky hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and teal boots.

Garrard County Emergency Management can be reached at 859-792-4786.

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Georgetown's first Pride Festival brings community together

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos