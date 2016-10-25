Officials looking for missing girl in Garrard County

Garrard County officials are looking for a girl who ran from home Monday night.
Juliet Jacobson, 15, was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday on Sylvan Way in the Nature’s Trace Subdivision, WKYT reports.
Juliet is described as being white with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 160 pounds, according to WKYT. She was last seen wearing a black University of Kentucky hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and teal boots.
Garrard County Emergency Management can be reached at 859-792-4786.
