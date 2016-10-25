NKU gag order in sexual assault lawsuit denied, lawyers sanctioned

COVINGTON — The federal judge overseeing the ongoing lawsuit against Northern Kentucky University by a female student over the handling of a possible sexual assault denied the school's request to impose a gag order and seal all the documents relevant to the case.
In addition, U.S. District Court Judge William O. Bertelsman sanctioned the school's lawyers, saying they should not have told NKU's athletic director not to answer certain questions during a deposition – and fined them the legal fees and court costs associated with the issues.
"The defendants' conduct in instructing (Athletic Director Ken) Bothof not to answer the questions at issue was not 'substantially justified' given the authority and the nature of the questions posed to him," Bertelsman wrote in an order issued Monday. He also ordered that the woman's lawyers could reinterview Bothof to answer some of the questions originally asked.
Bertelsman also wrote that "the extraordinary measure of a gag order is not warranted."
As for the request to seal all documents from public view, Bertelsman agreed that certain pieces of information such as names or other identifying information could be redacted so the school could meet its obligations under the federal student privacy law known as FERPA.
"However, the Court will entertain future motions to seal on a 'document by document' basis should privacy or other interests so warrant," Bertelsman wrote.
NKU did score one legal victory when Bertelsman ruled in the school's favor by dismissing a part of the woman's suit. She claimed NKU attorneys retaliated and threatened her with a letter that talked about the release of personal information during a possible trial before she actually filed suit. But Bertelsman ruled that was part of the negotiation process and not a threat.
Still, the woman's lawyers were pleased he denied the gag order.
"This motion to gag and the motion to seal should never have been filed in the first place," said the woman's lawyer Kevin Murphy. "It was just a mere attempt by NKU to keep this information from the public."
NKU spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen said that the school was "pleased that the court recognized the issue surrounding student privacy rights and we are looking forward to working with Mr. Murphy on that."
The unnamed student known as Jane Doe filed the federal Title IX suit against the school in January, saying that the school allowed her alleged attacker to routinely violate the sanctions handed down to him as part of NKU's internal discipline system and that school officials were "indifferent" to her pleas.
In a deposition, the former chief of police at NKU said he was never told what those sanctions were or who the male student in question was. In addition, former chief Les Kachurek testified that two of the male student's friends told him that the alleged attacker had confessed the crime to them, but that he never passed that information on to NKU administrators.
Both later gave a separate deposition, acknowledging that three unnamed members of the school's men's basketball team were involved in "a sexual incident," but that none missed any playing time because of it. During that deposition, NKU's lawyers ordered Bothof not to answer certain questions because they might violate FERPA. Bertelsman ruled that is not enough of a standard to allow someone not to testify.
Last week, Bertelsman ordered the two sides to start negotiating a possible settlement, with the first set of talks set for November 15.
The Enquirer filed motions to intervene in the case, stating that such a gag order would violate the First Amendment guarantee of the freedom of the press.
"We are pleased that the court applied the law in an appropriate fashion," said Jack Greiner, an attorney with Graydon Head who represents The Enquirer.
