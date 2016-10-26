Laurel County woman shot five times, boyfriend charged with attempted murder

A Corbin woman was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital early Wednesday after being shot five times in Corbin, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael D. Johnson, 48, has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office. He is reported to be the live-in boyfriend of the victim.
Deputies were called to a house on Lon Chadwell Road for a domestic violence complaint, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found Johnson and the victim in a bedroom.
The victim told deputies that she and Johnson had gotten into an argument earlier in the night before she was shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were told that the victim and a 5-year-old child were asleep in the bedroom before the argument occurred.
Deputies recovered a pistol from the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
Johnson is being held in the Laurel County jail.
