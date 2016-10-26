$1.8 million grant to help develop wildlife center in Bell County

A foundation working to develop a wildlife center on a reclaimed surface mine in Bell County has been awarded a $1.8 million grant to build water lines to the planned facility, the White House announced Wednesday.
The Appalachian Wildlife Center would feature the largest elk restoration and viewing facility in the country, according to the news release.
The grant is to the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation through the administration’s POWER initiative, which stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization.
The program is aimed at trying to boost the economy in places hurt by a downturn in the coal economy.
The wildlife center will position southeast Kentucky and adjoining areas as a national tourist attraction, the White House said.
The foundation has secured access to the land for the center and is working to get funding for the project.
The plans call for a campus that would include a conservation center with natural history and taxidermy displays, a theater, a local artisan market, research and conference space, and an astronomy pavilion.
