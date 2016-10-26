Prominent Hazard doctor drops appeal in federal drug case

A prominent Hazard physician has dropped an appeal of his sentence in a federal drug case.
James Dustin “Dusty” Chaney had previously filed notice he would appeal his sentence of two years and six months to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
However, Chaney’s attorney, Mark Wohlander, filed a motion last week to dismiss the appeal, which the court granted.
“After considering the legal issues, it was decided to forego an appeal and move on with the service of his sentence,” Wohlander said.
Chaney, who forfeited $40,000 to the government, is to begin serving his sentence Nov. 11.
Chaney was indicted with Andrew Krasuski, another doctor, and Benny Ray Bailey Jr., on charges of conspiring to illegally dispense drugs from a Hazard pain clinic called Clarion Health and Wellness between 2010 and late 2012.
Chaney owned the clinic and Bailey was the manager.
Chaney pleaded guilty to laundering money generated by improper prescribing by Krasuski.
Chaney acknowledged he had information that Krasuski was over prescribing pain pills, but deliberately closed his eyes to the problem for a time and used the revenue to pay loans on the clinic, according to a court document.
Krasuski filed a motion to plead guilty but committed suicide before the hearing.
Bailey, the son of a former Democratic state senator, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and was sentenced to a year and one day. He is to report to prison Nov. 22.
More than 50 people signed letters to the court before Chaney was sentenced describing his hard work, compassion and dedication to helping patients.
They included Perry County Sheriff Les Burgett; Commonwealth’s Attorney John Hansen; Hazard Mayor Jimmy Ray Lindon; circuit court Clerk Charlie Patterson; and county Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, who said if Chaney was available he would have him provide medical services at the jail.
Wohlander said in a motion that Chaney was an excellent doctor, but a lousy businessman whose effort to operate a legitimate clinic was undermined by Bailey.
Chaney didn’t realize until near the end that Bailey apparently was using the clinic to get drugs for himself and that he was stealing money, Wohlander said in the motion.
Bailey’s attorney has said he denies stealing money from Clarion Health and Wellness.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
