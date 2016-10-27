2 Kentucky police officers win pregnancy discrimination case

During her first pregnancy, Lyndi J. Trischler switched from her arduous duties as a police officer patrolling Florence to a desk job. After she got pregnant again in 2014, she learned that the city had a new policy, and that there would be no “light duty”: She could keep working the streets or take time off.
The prospect of unpaid leave and losing her health insurance terrified her — all the more so after she learned that the boy she was carrying had a severe abnormality, which would take his life hours after he was born. So she kept at her usual job for as long as she could, as did a fellow officer, Samantha J. Riley, who got pregnant soon after her.
“I was on patrol on the road until I was about 5 1/2 months pregnant, and the equipment, the type of work we have to do, is not conducive to being pregnant,” Trischler said. “Even putting the equipment on — the gun belt, the bulletproof vest — I was in a lot of pain every day.”
On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that Florence had agreed to adopt a new policy allowing modified duty for pregnant employees, and to pay a total of $135,000 in damages and lawyers’ fees to Trischler, 32, and Riley, 31, though the settlement requires a federal judge’s approval. It was the first pregnancy discrimination case the Justice Department had intervened in since the Supreme Court handed down an important ruling on the subject last year.
“No woman should ever have to choose between having a family and earning a salary,” Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement released by the department.
Complaints of pregnancy discrimination to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have risen sharply, from about 4,000 per year in the 1990s to more than 6,000 per year, but most are unsuccessful. And very few have involved women in law enforcement, a physically demanding, dangerous profession that has long been considered a male stronghold.
Riley and Trischler charged that Florence’s policy violated two federal laws: the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 and the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled in their favor and referred the case to the Justice Department.
Then, last year, the Supreme Court ruled that an employee can sue for pregnancy discrimination if an employer refuses to make accommodations for her, but makes them for other workers who have similar limitations. In the case of Florence, city policy allowed light duty for workers who had suffered on-the-job injuries, but not for pregnant women.
“There are so few women in uniform, and this is a great step forward,” said Dina Bakst, co-president of A Better Balance, an advocacy group that worked with the two officers in Florence. “The culture is so male-dominated, and just to survive in this workplace is often really difficult.”
But in a sign of changing times, Riley and Trischler said they had received only support and encouragement from their co-workers and superiors, even after they filed a complaint against the city. Other officers tried to take the toughest cases when the two women were pregnant, and donated unused vacation time to them to keep their paychecks coming.
“Everybody knows each other, everybody really does take care of each other, and people were excited to see my baby,” Riley said. “I love my job. I love the people that I work with. This is the career that I chose, and this is what I want to do until I retire.”
They also got support from strangers, telling them they were not alone. “People sent me messages through Facebook, other pregnant officers dealing with the same thing,” Trischler said.
Many pregnant women face similar discrimination but are unaware of the unequal treatment, or do not realize that they can fight it, Bakst said.
Trischler said that when she was carrying her daughter, who is now 3, she was the first pregnant officer the city had ever had. The second time around, she was told she could use up her accumulated vacation and sick time and then go on unpaid leave, which would have meant losing her health coverage. She and the children’s father, who is an officer in another police department, were not married, and she could not fall back on his insurance.
But with the time off donated by her co-workers, followed by a short-term disability program that paid part of her salary and an agreement by the city to let her health plan continue if she paid the premiums, she was able to get by. She took a hit financially, but the blow was not as severe as it might have been.
She had the added burden of learning midway through the pregnancy that her son would die shortly after birth. Now, she wants to have more children, she said, but “it’s kind of a nerve-racking thing, because what we went through was so traumatic.”
Things went better for Riley, whose son is now almost 2. She had accumulated more paid time off, but as a result, she gave up months of vacation time.
By the time she got pregnant again, the city had reverted to its earlier practice, and Riley, whose second son is due in three months, has been on light duty for the past six weeks.
In an earlier era, an unwelcoming atmosphere might have pushed the officers to quit the force, but instead, both returned to it after giving birth.
“I definitely think women in law enforcement is essential,” Trischler said. “I kind of feel like it’s almost like a calling. I can’t imagine a life other than this one, honestly.”
