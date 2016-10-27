Church treasurer arrested on charge of stealing more than $50,000

A Bracken County church treasurer was arrested Wednesday on a charge of taking more than $50,000.
Dorothy Colleen Barth, 59, of Butler is charged with theft of more than $10,000, according to Kentucky State Police. The money was stolen between September 2015 and June 2016.
Barth was the treasurer at Trinity United Methodist Church in Augusta, according to state police.
She is being held in the Mason County jail on a $25,000 bond, according to the jail website.
